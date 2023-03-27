Wanted Bay County man found in Dothan

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: Shawn Edward Davis Jr. has been found and taken into custody in Dothan, AL.

Davis battered his 51-year-old father and stole money from him in the 600 block of Kraft Avenue Sunday. He then left the area.

Davis is charged with robbery by sudden snatching and will be extradited back to Bay County.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Shawn Edward Davis Jr.

Law enforcement officials report Davis is wanted on charges of domestic battery and strong-armed robbery.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue shirt, and grey pants with black shorts in the 300 block of Cove Boulevard.

Officials said there is a noticeable police presence in the area.

If you have any information in the case contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

