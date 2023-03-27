Woman arrested for drug possession

Officials say when they spoke to the passengers, they said they had a flat tire, which was reportedly determined to be a lie.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County woman is in custody after deputies say she had drug and paraphernalia in her car.

On Monday, deputies with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a building check around Blondies in Grand Ridge, and say they observed a white vehicle backed into a parking space with three people inside.

Officials say when they spoke to the passengers, they said they had a flat tire, which was reportedly determined to be a lie.

While speaking with the occupants, JCSO deputies say they saw drugs inside the car through the window. The driver, Angel Weeks, then told a Sneads police officer, who arrived as back-up, that they had marijuana.

When authorities searched the vehicle, marijuana, MDMA, and two smoking devices were found, and Weeks allegedly said she was the owner.

Weeks was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

