Community Remembers Sergeant Kevin Kight

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On March 27, 2005, tragedy struck the Kight family, but it was a tragedy that was felt throughout our community.

Kevin Kight was a sergeant with the Panama City Beach Police Department.

That Easter Sunday, he was conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Front Beach and Beckrich roads when he noticed the driver’s license wasn’t valid.

As he was trying to make an arrest, the suspect opened fire, hitting Kight twice just above his bulletproof vest. He died on the way to the hospital.

He left behind a 4-year-old son Brandon and his wife Christina.

“I love and appreciate that he is remembered it was a sacrifice what he you know,” said Christina Kight-McVay, Kevin’s widow.

Monday Beach Police held a special ceremony for Kight at a memorial in his honor.

Kight’s son Brandon followed in his dad’s footsteps by joining the Beach Police department.

“I just want him to be remembered the way he was, he was a regular person he just did this for a living,” said Brandon Kight, Kevin’s son. He was here to help and serve and I believe that is what he is still doing today.”

Brandon was young when his dad passed away, but he still feels the loss every day.

“All I can say is what I’ve heard from other people who knew him which is I’m a lot like him,” said Brandon Kight.

His mom says she sees Kevin in Brandon.

“There are a lot of characteristics in him that are like his dad, and I know his dad would be thrilled, beyond thrilled,” said Christina Kight-McVay.

A stone memorial now sits near the area where Kight was shot.

“I’m hoping it reminds them to be vigilant for their safety,” said Christina Kight-McVay.

The Kight family wants Kevin’s legacy to continue on.

“He was a lot of things to me. To my son, he was bigger than life. He lit up the room wherever he went he was everybody’s friend,” said Christina Kight-McVay.

