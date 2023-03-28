Get an early hop on Easter with Lynn Haven’s Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring is here which means Easter is just around the corner.

Celebrate the holiday early in Lynn Haven on Saturday, April 1st. Events start at 8:30 a.m., the egg hunt starts at 10 a.m., and will wrap up at noon at A.L. Kinsaul Park.

Not only will there be more than 30,000 eggs to hunt for, but families can also enjoy East Bunny photos, bounce houses, and face painting.

For more details, you can watch the video attached to this article.

