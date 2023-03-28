Gulf Coast Softball Off to an Amazin Start and Aren’t Slowing Down

By Braden Maloy
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast Commodores softball team has been making some noise as they’re sitting pretty at 23-10 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. That hot start fueled by sustained high level hitting and lights out pitching. The Commodores have a team batting average fo .352, which is sixth overall in the state but also ranked 3rd overall in pitched strikeouts.

Coach Thomas said he’s been loving the confidence his girls have been bringing to the field everyday but warns them they can’t take their foot off the gas.

“We’ve played well, we’ve hit the ball well. You know, and it’s not been like it’s easy or anything, we’ve had some tough games and we know the rest of them are going to be tough in this league. You know, we’ve gone out there with a hitting plan and the girls have kind of followed along but every day’s a new day. We have to kind of take that energy, bottle it up, take it to the next day and be ready to play. I mean, tomorrow we’ve got TCC here, they started out struggling, honestly with 4 losses and then what do they do, split with the number 1 team in the country. So it’s not, there’s no days off.”

As I mentioned, they’ve relied a lot on their strong presence at the plate. The Commodores are averaging 7 runs a game through 33 games, while hitting .352 as a team. They’ve also added on 15 homeruns.

As of now Gulf Coast ranks 6th in the state in runs scored and they don’t look like they’re slowing down anytime soon. The runs are high, the confidence is high and the mood is high.

“I think we have a good balance of speed and power and that’s kind of the way I like it, I think the best thing though is that we can hit the ball all the way through 9 spots in the lineup and not everybody can say that. I’m pretty confident when we have our 9 hole that they can turn the ball, the lineup over to the top of the order. I’m pleased with that part of it, we’re looking at bringing it everyday, with good energy and a good game plan and hoping it’s enough and I like the attitude that we have right now”, Coach Thomas said.

Their double header with the Eagles tomorrow at 4 and 6, Commodores looking to stay perfect in Panhandle play.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Southport teen was left dead after a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
Bay County teen killed in single-car crash
Firefly was one of the many businesses impacted by the "PCB Takeover" event in 2022.
Local restaurant owner shares how 2022 ‘PCB Takeover’ event impacted business
PCPD searching for wanted man.
PCPD searching for wanted man
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Man charged with attempted murder after pool incident.
Man charged with attempted murder after pool incident

Latest News

Area Scores and Highlights from Monday, March 27th
Northwest teams prepare for National Tournaments
The Northwest Florida Lady Raiders are 2023 National Champions
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 24th