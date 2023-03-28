Gulf Coast Softball Off to an Amazin Start and Aren’t Slowing Down

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast Commodores softball team has been making some noise as they’re sitting pretty at 23-10 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. That hot start fueled by sustained high level hitting and lights out pitching. The Commodores have a team batting average fo .352, which is sixth overall in the state but also ranked 3rd overall in pitched strikeouts.

Coach Thomas said he’s been loving the confidence his girls have been bringing to the field everyday but warns them they can’t take their foot off the gas.

“We’ve played well, we’ve hit the ball well. You know, and it’s not been like it’s easy or anything, we’ve had some tough games and we know the rest of them are going to be tough in this league. You know, we’ve gone out there with a hitting plan and the girls have kind of followed along but every day’s a new day. We have to kind of take that energy, bottle it up, take it to the next day and be ready to play. I mean, tomorrow we’ve got TCC here, they started out struggling, honestly with 4 losses and then what do they do, split with the number 1 team in the country. So it’s not, there’s no days off.”

As I mentioned, they’ve relied a lot on their strong presence at the plate. The Commodores are averaging 7 runs a game through 33 games, while hitting .352 as a team. They’ve also added on 15 homeruns.

As of now Gulf Coast ranks 6th in the state in runs scored and they don’t look like they’re slowing down anytime soon. The runs are high, the confidence is high and the mood is high.

“I think we have a good balance of speed and power and that’s kind of the way I like it, I think the best thing though is that we can hit the ball all the way through 9 spots in the lineup and not everybody can say that. I’m pretty confident when we have our 9 hole that they can turn the ball, the lineup over to the top of the order. I’m pleased with that part of it, we’re looking at bringing it everyday, with good energy and a good game plan and hoping it’s enough and I like the attitude that we have right now”, Coach Thomas said.

Their double header with the Eagles tomorrow at 4 and 6, Commodores looking to stay perfect in Panhandle play.

