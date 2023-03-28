Join the man running around the world in the Mindful UltraRun

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One’s man mission to run the circumference of the world continues in Panama City Beach.

Ultra-runner Tomasz Drybala is taking on his fourth and biggest running challenge, The Mindful UltraRun.

Drybala says his mission is to positively impact the lives of a billion people around the globe through his mindful self-leadership educational program and inspire them to live consciously and authentically. Benefitting this effort is worldwide humanitarian charity, UNICEF.

Drybala said his hope in traveling from city to city is that local runners join him and take part in his global push.

His next run starting at 6:30 p.m. is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 at Russel Fields City Pier and City Beach to add 8 more km to the tally.

Following that on Wednesday, March 29, Drybala will begin a 5 km run starting at Bay Memorial Park at 6:30 p.m.

Finally, to conclude his stop in the area, Drybala will be at St. Andrews State Park on Thursday, March 30 to run 10 km starting at 5:00 p.m.

These free events are open to anyone who would like to tag along and join the experience that will stretch across four continents, 22 countries, all in 40 months.

To explore the educational program, visit Healing Through Mindful Movement, and to check out more information on the Mobile Broadcast and Teaching Studio and fundraising opportunities click here.

