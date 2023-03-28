Man arrested for string of burglaries

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in jail after police say he was involved in several burglaries around the E. 11th Street area in the month of March.

On March 27, Springfield Police conducted a search warrant on a suspect’s residence on Wave Avenue.

When taking the suspect into custody, identified as 22-year-old Adrian Hogans, officers say multiple stolen items were found.

After reportedly taking a post-Miranda statement, Hogans told police he sold several of the stolen items on Facebook Marketplace.

According to investigators, more victims are still being contacted who were found through the recovered stolen items.

Hogans is facing three counts of burglary, two counts of theft, grand theft of a firearm, fraudulent use of a credit card, two counts of dealing in stolen property, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. More charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 850-872-7545. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

