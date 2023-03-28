Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect to see spotty showers overnight, but dense fog may be the bigger issue overnight. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be South at 5 mph. On Tuesday, a cold front will bring a line of strong to severe storms through NWFL starting late Tuesday AM into Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances will be 70-80%. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Once the front moves through cooler, less humid air returns to NWFL for a few days. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s Wednesday AM. Skies will be slow to clear Wednesday w/highs in the low 70s. Rain returns to NWFL by the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

