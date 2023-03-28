The Northwest Florida Lady Raiders are 2023 National Champions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Raiders headed into the National Championship game coming off of wins against South Georgia Tech and Southern Idaho. Two games where they found themselves down double digits at points of the game but each time able to fight back with impressive 18-0 and 20-4 runs.

Coach Walker said that switch just comes natural to these girls, they don’t let their emotions take over in a game. He says they’re there to take care of business.

“We’re just kind of being loose with them. You know after the game, we went and ate a meal last night, and just kind of hung out at the hotel. This bunch is a little different, they don’t get high strung very quickly. They’re just kind of calm and cool that’s who they are, they’re different then most of the teams I’ve had in the past. They just kind of go about their business, again, I haven’t seen them really get really high or really low, they just kind of go about it as a daily thing and just keeps it calm all the time. "

Then, being just one game away from accomplishing a feat only few people can ever said they have, coach walker wanted them to focus on cherishing this opportunity they have.

“I think for them, I tell them “this is something they can never take away from you. This is something you guys accomplish, you shoot the shots, you do all the stuff, we just try to help put you in that situation and nobody will ever be able to take that away from you. As far as for me, I’d like to get another one, a second one. You know, you get the first and like to validate. And for the college you know, it’d be great to have another one, put a banner up in the arena for our community and for our Raider club fans.”

And now they can cherish it a little more as they knocked of Trinity Valley 66-63 to claim their 2 championship in 3 seasons and become the 2023 NJCAA Division 1 National Champs.

