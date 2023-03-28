PCB officials share strategic plans for ‘law and order’

Last year's spring break became known as the "Spring Break Takeover". This year, Panama City Beach Police planned to "take back" their city.
By Talor Maree
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With new plans and preparation, lawbreakers may be in for a surprise, and possibly time spent in jail.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a spring break briefing, there is a plan to continue the current enforcement strategy.

“Our focus is not on spring break, it’s on lawbreakers,” Talamantez said. “Lawbreakers are the ones that gain the attention of law enforcement. Lawbreakers are the ones that ruin it for spring breakers.”

After the success over the weekend, officers want lawbreakers to understand one thing: They won’t get away with crime, without consequences.

Talamantez also reminds the public of their main focus, and it’s not just spring breakers, but lawbreakers as a whole.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say when they spoke to the passengers, they said they had a flat tire, which was...
Woman arrested for drug possession
PCPD searching for wanted man.
PCPD searching for wanted man
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Firefly was one of the many businesses impacted by the "PCB Takeover" event in 2022.
Local restaurant owner shares how 2022 ‘PCB Takeover’ event impacted business
A Southport teen was left dead after a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
Bay County teen killed in single-car crash

Latest News

Cooler air is returning for now with rain returning this weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Cooler air is returning for now with rain returning this weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
West Bay Memory Makers
West Bay Memory Makers
South Walton Beach Safety Efforts