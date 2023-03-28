Police looking for burglary suspect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a suspect wanted for burglaries over the weekend.

On March 24, reports of two burglaries were made to the Panama City Police Department at the 3300 block of Frankford AVenue and the 3600 block of Calhoun Avenue.

Detectives say video was able to be taken of the suspect in both incidents, seen wearing a blue “Star Wars” shirt, black sweatpants, black Crocs, and riding a red bike.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or they can report tips via their Tip411 app.

