Scattered storms for NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on radar with a band of storms moving through the Panhandle. Roughly training, or moving over the same locations, over Hwy20 and areas north to I-10. We’ll see more develop across the rest of NWFL as the day unfolds today. So go ahead and pack the umbrellas while heading out.

Dress comfortably as well for the warm and humid start we have. Temperatures are in the 70s on the coast to upper 60s inland. With the clouds and storms moving through today, highs only reach the upper 70s.

Storms are developing along a stalled out cold front to our northwest. We’ll see the storms move through gradually today, eventually clearing out this evening as the front pushes south.

Northerly winds will take over tonight, breezy at times, and ushering in a less humid and cooler more seasonal feel by Wednesday. It’ll be a beautiful and seasonal midweek forecast with lows tonight reaching the low 50s and highs on Wednesday under mainly sunny skies in the low 70s.

We’ll have another seasonally cool morning for Thursday near 50 before temperatures start warming up into the end of the week. Highs on Thursday reach the upper 70s, and inland areas return to the 80s by Friday.

Bottom Line...

For today, storms are likely. Highs today in the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has the rain clearing out tonight and breezy northerly winds drawing down humidity and temperatures to the low 50s by Wednesday morning.

