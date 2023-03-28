Springing Into Spring with UNwineD in Panama City Beach

By Sam Martello
Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spend the weekend tasting craft beer and wine while sampling dishes from area chefs and local eateries.

Rachel Banks, PR Manager for Visit Panama City Beach and Marla Hansen, owner of Overboard Charcuterie PCB, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to preview UNwineD.

The event is in Panama City Beach on March 31st and April 1st at Aaron Bessant Park.

This garden party will also feature live music, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting Make-A-Wish, Heartland Animal Rescue and Beach Care Services charities.

There will be a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy throughout the festivities.

For more information or to purchase tickets you can click here. You can also watch the video attached to this article.

