American Red Cross of Panama City sends help to Mississippi

Local Red Cross workers are headed to Mississippi to help the tornado-ravaged area of Flowood.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The American Red Cross of Panama City deployed a multi-purpose response vehicle headed to Flowood, Mississippi Wednesday morning.

Two volunteers, Amber Mullins and Lisa Barnes drove down the cargo-focused vehicle in support of Red Cross Disaster Response 241-23.

Mississippi was hit with an EF-4 tornado, killing 25 people and leaving thousands without shelter or food. The American Red Cross is helping to alleviate this suffering.

Andy Cornett with the American Red Cross of Northwest Florida said, “We are just fortunate that we were asked to send folks from here in Panama City. Because you know we went through Hurricane Michael so we know what horrific conditions look like, and how we want to help folks.”

The red cross is always looking for volunteers and encourages any help or donations. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteer, or donate at redcross.org/donate

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say when they spoke to the passengers, they said they had a flat tire, which was...
Woman arrested for drug possession
The juvenile has been located and charged.
Police identify burglary suspect
(from left to right) Hicks and Madden are facing two counts of possession of a controlled...
Cash, drugs, and guns: seizure leads to four arrests
Officials say when law enforcement arrived on scene, the driver was nowhere to be found.
Driver crashes into building, leaves scene
UPDATE: Shawn Edward Davis Jr. has been found and taken into custody in Dothan, AL.
Wanted Bay County man found in Dothan

Latest News

Cooler, less humid air is here before rain returns this weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Cooler, less humid air is here before rain returns this weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
ECP Construction Updates
Construction continues at ECP
Help for Mississippi: Red Cross response