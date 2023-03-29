Avoiding dangers on the sandy beaches

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Millions of people every year step foot onto the beautiful beaches of the Gulf Coast.

Beach safety officials are warning the public that, although the water is typically clear and calm, there is still always a risk of a life-threatening emergency.

“It can literally turn on a dime. It can go from zero to very, very dangerous in a matter of minutes,” Beach Safety Director David Vaughan said. “We never fly anything under yellow. So, we never fly green flags even though the Florida statue has it in that. There’s always a moderate risk of hazard out there because this is an open body of water.”

Vaughan told NewsChannel 7 it is important to always look at the flags that are flying at the beach and know exactly what they mean.

Beach officials said as the waves grow bigger and the winds get stronger, there is more of a risk of rip currents, or a swimmer getting pushed from the shore. They said it can happen to anyone, even good swimmers, at any time.

Rip currents are also unpredictable in where they can pop up, so it is important to know how to identify one and how to get out if you find yourself caught in one.

Officials said even on calm days, it’s easy to get caught in a dangerous situation.

“We do a lot of water rescues on yellow flag days where we have winds, that are considered offshore coming from off of the shore, where people will get out on flotation devices get blown out to see and not have enough locomotive power to get back in on their own,” Vaughan said.

So, if you are going for a swim in the gulf, it’s important to take precautions, just in case.

“Always swim near a lifeguard. Always swim with a buddy. Watch out for each other. And know where you are, so that if something bad does happen, then when you do have to call EMS services, we know where to go,” Vaughan said.

First responders say if you are in danger while in the water, do not panic. Stay calm, wave one arm in the air, and call out for help.

Vaughan told NewsChannel 7 that flotation devices are key, so if you have one, hold onto it. If you see someone calling for help in the water and you have a flotation device, find a way to get it to them without risking you own life.

The potential dangers don’t stop at the shoreline. There is a variety of calls SWFD officials said they respond to on a regular basis during the busier months.

“Lost children. Medical calls of all flavors. A lot of heat exhaustion, a lot of alcohol intoxication,” Vaughan said. “People like sugary drinks, alcoholic drinks, we know people are going to do that. But if you do that, supplement and match it with an equal or greater amount of water drinks that have electrolytes.”

If you are planning a day at the beach, make sure you have all necessary medications you may need, food, sunscreen, shade, and lots of water.

“When you get here, soak in the beauty. Know where you’re at. Look out for each other. Be kind to yourself, be kind to others. And have a plan,” Vaughan said.

If you would like to learn more about surf and weather conditions, flags, what to know before hitting the beach, or have any other questions, you can check out the South Walton Fire District website or social media.

For up-to-date information about the current weather and surf conditions, you can text “SAFETY” to 31279, or download the South Walton Fire District app.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.