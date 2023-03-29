A cool spring feel returns to NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a much quieter start on satellite and radar this morning with just some stratus clouds passing through. We’ll see a mostly sunny start but a cooler one!

Yesterday’s cold front has passed through and a light northerly breeze is cooling down temperatures and lowering humidity. We’ll get the morning started a bit chillier than average across I-10 with upper 40s. However, coastal lows will only reach the more seasonal lower to mid 50s. You’ll want a light jacket to start your day, especially if you’re susceptible to feeling chilly maybe some pants.

Temperatures only gradually rise through the 50s this morning to near 60 degrees just before lunch. Afternoon temperatures will spend most of the day rising through the 60s to highs near 70 or in the low 70s for a couple hours after 3pm. It should have a very comfortable feel, natural air conditioning this afternoon. And if we had a bit more sunshine, it would feel exquisite. However, upper level clouds may filter out sunshine this afternoon and that will add a bit to the coolness of the day.

We’ll get rid of the upper level clouds as a ridge of high pressure passes us by to the north tonight and into Thursday. Plenty of sunshine and an eventual onshore wind on Thursday will cause temperatures to warm into the upper 70s after another cool morning.

The warming trend continues into Friday with clouds returning and highs near 80.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a cool and dry light north wind and highs in the low 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of sunshine returning tomorrow and another splendid day with a cool morning and mild afternoon.

