Driver crashes into building, leaves scene

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Troopers are on the lookout for a driver that reportedly left the scene after crashing into a building.

Sometime during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol says a Toyota Rav4 drove through the parking lot of the Sherwin Williams on Beal Parkway and crashed into the south side door.

According to FHP, the vehicle came to rest completely inside the building, and the incident was discovered by a bicyclist passing through the lot on early Wednesday morning.

Officials say when law enforcement arrived on scene, the driver was nowhere to be found.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

