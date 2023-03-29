Fourth PCB Police Captain heads to FBI National Academy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s an honor only one percent of law enforcement are chosen for, but the Panama City Beach Police is sending their fourth captain to the FBI National Academy.

Captain John Deegins is the latest beach officer chosen for the prestigious role. He’s spent 25 years in law enforcement.

Captain Deegins said he’s honored and hopes to bring back new techniques that will help improve enforcement efforts.

“I’ve got 25 years of Law Enforcement training, and through those years, things have changed drastically,” Deegins said. “And, I hope to obtain more of an understanding of technology and the way that it plays a role in today’s law enforcement. I know that at FBI National Academy will definitely teach me the ways.”

The FBI National Academy is a 10-week training program. Members will come from various law enforcement agencies around the world.

Deegins will head to Quantico, Virginia, and begin training Friday.

