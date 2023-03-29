Join the Bacot Academy at AU-SOME Fest 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, join Bacot Academy at their first ever Au-Some Fest.

Activities for the free event kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1 and come to a close at 3 p.m. Located at 700 West 23rd Street Suite F in Panama City, the academy’s parking lot will be the site of the awesome event.

Filled with helpful information, and fun for all ages, Assistant Director Ashley Walderon said the event will act as a connective resource for the community.

Local businesses will be there to provide information to guests. These vendors include Arc of the Bay, Early Steps, Florida Therapy, PBS, FSU Card, Head Start, Pyramid,

Other services at the event include speech therapists, service dogs like Sgt. Jason Klingensmith with K9 Search and Rescue, and emotional support chickens.

Some of the fun activities available will be face painting by Creative Angels Artwork, Bounce with Us bounce house, Social Booth photo booth, a sensory booth, a slime table and free snow cones. You can find Spread the Love, Decaris Hunter also in attendance as well as Mr. Wonder from Wonderworks.

Don’t forget to bring your appetite and visit one of the food trucks like Soo Trucking Delicious, Coffee Lovers, and Bourbon Street Cafe.

The academy will also be offering tours of the school.

For more information about the academy visit their website here.

For donations or sponsorship, contact Ashley or Kay at 850-215-2614 or info@bacotacademy.org.

