Kentucky puppy who would only eat chicken fingers makes a full recovery

WKYT News at 5:00 PM
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a special update to a heartwarming story we have been following.

A dog with a picky appetite is finally with her forever home.

PREVIOUS: Puppy who would only eat chicken fingers is doing ‘much better’

Delilah, a black pitbull lab mix who, while suffering from parvo, would only eat Raising Cane’s chicken fingers, has fully recovered and celebrated with a trip to Raising Cane’s.

The Lexington humane society was caring for Delilah as she was treated for parvo. She wasn’t eating until they made a trip to Cane’s for some chicken fingers.

Cane’s shared pictures of Delilah and her new family enjoying her favorite restaurant.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say when they spoke to the passengers, they said they had a flat tire, which was...
Woman arrested for drug possession
Police are on the lookout for a suspect possibly involved in burglaries over the weekend.
Police looking for burglary suspect
(from left to right) Hicks and Madden are facing two counts of possession of a controlled...
Cash, drugs, and guns: seizure leads to four arrests
UPDATE: Shawn Edward Davis Jr. has been found and taken into custody in Dothan, AL.
Wanted Bay County man found in Dothan, AL
Panama City officials have identified the person killed, and a person of interest has...
Police identify victim and suspect in weekend shooting

Latest News

Bacot Academy is hosting an Au-some Fest in honor of Autism Awareness Month.
Join the Baco Academy at AU-SOME Fest 2023
Celebrating Autism Awareness Month
Bacot Academy's Au-some Fest
Officials say when law enforcement arrived on scene, the driver was nowhere to be found.
Driver crashes into building, leaves scene
This week's 850Strong Student of the Week is the definition of a student scholar athlete.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
Sam and Jessica with Madalyn and Vivian, owners of Can't Hide Pretty Boutique
Wear It Wednesday styled by Can’t Hide Pretty Boutique