Local retirement community supports elementary school teachers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Several residents of the Latitude Margaritaville 55 and better community have created a group that offers volunteer services to teachers at West Bay Elementary School.

The group is called the Memory Makers and is currently comprised of nearly 75 retirees.

Monica Thomas is one of the volunteers. She says offering her time is just as meaningful to her as it is to others.

“Everybody in our community is so generous and they want to give back and what a better way to give back,” Thomas said. “You’re not having to spend money; it’s just time and we get as much out of it as the students due as well.”

A few volunteers were once educators themselves and say they understand the power of a helping hand.

“I could not have done it with volunteers in the classroom and the kids love when you come, and you could just give an extra hand and I know how I benefited and I just want to give back,” Thomas said.

Ellen Benton is a retired principal and a member of Memory Makers. She says she offers her time because it puts on a smile on others’ faces.

“Surprising the teachers and surprising Ms. Moss,” Benton said. “It’s so much fun to see their face when you walk in with things they’re not expecting, and it really helps out teachers because I know when I was in the classroom supplies got expensive so constantly asking what you need what can I do and going in the classrooms and helping out with the kindergarten teachers has been a lot of fun.”

The volunteers help out inside and outside of the classroom.

“We’ve done volunteering for the bookfair, they had a parent night and four of us came and served donuts and hot chocolate. We’ve done read all day days, we had a party for the teachers, we did a Christmas party for some of the special students, so those are just some of the different events that we’ve done and they’re all volunteers from the memory makers that come and volunteer their time,” Thomas said.

Memory Makers member Becky Farmer says anyone wanting to help should reach out.

“There is so much you can do. If you’re not comfortable maybe being inside of the classroom you could help prepare materials, you can volunteer in the library. There are so many things you can do,” Farmer said. “My husband wants to help with construction and stuff like that, so if you have a desire to be part of this please come. We need you.”

West Bay Elementary School Principal Deniece Moss says the Memory Makers have been a huge asset to her team.

“Between the three that you’ve met today there’s over 130 years together combined of educating and educators. They just know so much, they know how to listen to kids, they know maybe what a teacher might need and might need to hear and they’re just so encouraging to all on our campus,” Moss said. “So many of our students don’t live near their grandparents and this just gives them someone to look up to that’s almost like a grandmother of grandfather figure as well.”

Principal Moss says she hopes Memory Makers becomes a legacy in the school as the community continues to grow.

If you’d like to be a part of Memory Makers reach out through the group’s Facebook page.

