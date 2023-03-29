Naval Support Activity Panama City broadens students’ horizons

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at Patronis Elementary School did more than their usual classwork on Tuesday.

Naval Support Activity Panama City brought equipment from the base to the school.

Students learned about a fire truck, police car, an explosive ordnance disposal vehicle, and more.

Officials on the base said students shouldn’t automatically be intimidated by those in uniform. They said starting that interaction at a young age is important.

“They are the next generation,” Michael Mosi, Commanding Officer at Naval Support Activity Panama City, said. “So, it’s important that, as children, not only do they get the theory of what’s possible or available to them, but then they actually get the practical experience. That’s touching the equipment, seeing and interacting with people who are in uniform who are doing these jobs as well. It’s all attainable.”

NSA Panama City officials said they want to expand the event to other local schools.

