Naval Support Activity Panama City broadens students’ horizons

NSA Panama City taught elementary students about various military equipment.
NSA Panama City taught elementary students about various military equipment.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at Patronis Elementary School did more than their usual classwork on Tuesday.

Naval Support Activity Panama City brought equipment from the base to the school.

Students learned about a fire truck, police car, an explosive ordnance disposal vehicle, and more.

Officials on the base said students shouldn’t automatically be intimidated by those in uniform. They said starting that interaction at a young age is important.

“They are the next generation,” Michael Mosi, Commanding Officer at Naval Support Activity Panama City, said. “So, it’s important that, as children, not only do they get the theory of what’s possible or available to them, but then they actually get the practical experience. That’s touching the equipment, seeing and interacting with people who are in uniform who are doing these jobs as well. It’s all attainable.”

NSA Panama City officials said they want to expand the event to other local schools.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say when they spoke to the passengers, they said they had a flat tire, which was...
Woman arrested for drug possession
PCPD searching for wanted man.
PCPD searching for wanted man
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Firefly was one of the many businesses impacted by the "PCB Takeover" event in 2022.
Local restaurant owner shares how 2022 ‘PCB Takeover’ event impacted business
A Southport teen was left dead after a single-car crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
Bay County teen killed in single-car crash

Latest News

The used car industry is being hit hard by nationwide supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.
Panama City Commissioners crack down on staged car lots
The Latitude 55 and better community have created a group that offers volunteer services to...
Local retirement community supports elementary school teachers
PCB Captain heads to FBI National Academy
Fourth PCB Police Captain heads to FBI National Academy
Beach safety officials are warning the public that, although the water is typically clear and...
Avoiding dangers on the sandy beaches