Panama City Commissioners crack down on staged car lots

By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Brick-and-mortar car dealers in Panama City will no longer compete against staged car lots.

City commissioners passed a regulated remote vehicle sales law at this Tuesday’s meeting. It prohibits car sales in parking lots that aren’t done by brick-and-mortar licensed car dealers in the city.

City leaders claim, in the past, transient vendors would leave the area after a few days. Consumers would later run into trouble contacting the dealer if problems arose.

“I think this a commonsense piece of legislation that ultimately does protect consumers, our local consumers,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. “Ultimately, it keeps more dollars local in our county.”

The ordinance went into effect immediately.

Private sales aren’t impacted.

