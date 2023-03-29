This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is Anniston Gainer. Anniston said the award made her day.

“I’m really happy about it,” she said.

Anniston is a hardworking, straight A student, who loves to read and competes in girls weightlifting, softball, and volleyball.

She recently represented her school at the state weightlifting competition.

She said, “It was really fun. I really liked it. I would say it was a good experience especially as an 8th grader.”

Anniston says she plans to continue her successful athletic career throughout high school and plans to go to college for nursing.

Congratulations Anniston!

