Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front brought showers & storms to NWFL today, but as the front moves through tonight we will see cooler air return to NWFL. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight w/lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be North at 10-15 mph. On Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be cooler with highs near 70. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. The sunshine returns in abundance on Thursday into Friday. Rain chances return to NWFL this weekend with Saturday bringing the best chance.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

