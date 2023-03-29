Two Houses in College Point Are Deemed A Total Loss

college point fire
college point fire(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A nightmare that no homeowner wants to have, unfortunately, happened Tuesday afternoon in Lynn Haven.

Two homes in the College Point area caught fire destroying almost everything inside.

“We got the initial call around 2:30 this afternoon for fires in multiple fires in the College Point area. the particular home we’re in front of is on Radcliff, said Brad Monroe, Chief of Bay County Emergency Services.

The other home was on North Bay Drive.

“Tragically they are a total loss, these families have lost everything,” said Monroe.

No one was inside the homes at the time of the fire.

“We had no injuries reported injuries,” said Monroe.

Multiple agencies responded to fight the two blazes.

“Panama City, Lynn Haven, Springfield, Bay County Fire and EMS, state fire marshal’s office and Bay County Sheriff’s Office,” said Monroe.

Bay County Emergency Services officials said a preliminary investigation shows lightning as the probable cause. However, the fire Marshal’s office is still investigating.

“It appears to have struck the top of the house,” said Monroe. “Lightning strikes are pretty easy to identify because it usually affects the attic or the top of the house. Most of the time lightning will strike the electrical system it is a very difficult fire to extinguish.

Even though there were no people in the homes, unfortunately, three dogs were killed in the fires.

