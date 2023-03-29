United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston

FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A United Airlines flight bound from Houston to Rio De Janeiro has returned to Bush Intercontinental Airport for an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, the airline said.

Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.

The airline did not describe the nature of the problem and an airport spokesperson did not immediately return messages for comment Wednesday morning.

The airline said the plane landed safely, passengers got off and United Airlines made arrangements to get them to their destination.

The flight tracking website FlightAware reported the aircraft was a Boeing 767 flying to Rio De Janeiro that departed Houston at 8:52 p.m. and returned to the airport, landing at 10:50 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say when they spoke to the passengers, they said they had a flat tire, which was...
Woman arrested for drug possession
Police are on the lookout for a suspect possibly involved in burglaries over the weekend.
Police looking for burglary suspect
PCPD searching for wanted man.
PCPD searching for wanted man
(from left to right) Hicks and Madden are facing two counts of possession of a controlled...
Cash, drugs, and guns: seizure leads to four arrests
Panama City officials have identified the person killed, and a person of interest has...
Police identify victim and suspect in weekend shooting

Latest News

Sam and Jessica with Madalyn and Vivian, owners of Can't Hide Pretty Boutique
Wear It Wednesday styled by Can’t Hide Pretty Boutique
A man holding an umbrella stands in front of a Jewish restaurant that Greek officials believe...
Greece: Terror suspects offered money to target Jewish site
Congratulations to this week's 850Strong Student of the Week
This week's 850Strong Student of the Week is Anniston Gainer
Two masked suspects fell though the ceiling in Glendale, Wisconsin.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 robbery suspects fall through ceiling
One school is raising awareness and helping provide support for kids with autism.
Raising awareness for Autism with the upcoming 2023 Au-some Event