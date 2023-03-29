Wear It Wednesday styled by Can’t Hide Pretty Boutique

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Springtime events are just around the corner, so it is time to bring out your spring clothing.

Madalyn Carter and Vivian Gibson, owners of Can’t Hide Pretty Boutique, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to give the latest fashion advice.

Madalyn and Vivian said this season is all about floral prints, bright colors, and feminine details in clothing.

Can’t Hide Pretty will have a pop up set up at UNwineD in Panama City Beach March 31st and April 1st ready to style you for spring. You can also shop the boutique online here.

You can see this week’s Wear It Wednesday outfits in the video attached to this article.

