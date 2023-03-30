PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2023 Warrior Beach Retreat will be held Tuesday, April 11 through Monday, April 17.

The nonprofit organization makes it possible for combat wounded soldiers of the Iraq and Afghanistan tours and their spouses/caregivers to spend an entire week away at their relaxing beach retreat in Panama City Beach.

From lodging at the Homewood Suites by Hilton at Panama City Beach to motivational speakers and memorable activities, the retreat offers a space for relaxation along with connection.

The Wounded Warrior Salute Ceremony will be Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 p.m. at Rodeo’s Steak Pit and Seafood Restaurant in Panama City.

Seating is limited so RSVP is required, but admission is free. RSVP at warriorbeachretreatinc@gmail.com

The Parade Escort will be held Thursday, April 13 at 4:00 p.m. starting at Homewood Suites by Hilton at Panama City Beach,

The public is welcomed to line the streets of the parade route to support these Iraq/Afghanistan Combat Wounded Warriors & their spouses.

Parade Route location and times are posted on the website “Parade Route.”

For more information on the retreat, visit the website here.

