Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, March 29th
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Juco Softball
Tallahassee 2 Gulf Coast 3 Gm 1
Tallahassee 0 Gulf Coast 8 Gm 2
Northwest Florida 2 Pensacola 3
Northwest Florida 9 Pensacola 0
Juco Baseball
Pensacola 6 Gulf Coast 7
Chipola 2 Northwest Florida 1
High School Baseball
Arnold 2 South Walton 6
Ponce De Leon 3 Vernon 13
Holmes 6 Sneads 4
Rutherford 4 Blountstown 6
Walton 3 West Florida 11
Chipley 6 St. John Paul II 4
High School Softball
Poplar Springs 2 Vernon 14
Holmes 9 North Bay Haven 3
Bozeman 14 South Walton 3
Franklin 4 Chiles 0
Malone 2 Cottondale 17
