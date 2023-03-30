Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, March 29th

By Braden Maloy and Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Softball

Tallahassee 2 Gulf Coast 3 Gm 1

Tallahassee 0 Gulf Coast 8 Gm 2

Northwest Florida 2 Pensacola 3

Northwest Florida 9 Pensacola 0

Juco Baseball

Pensacola 6 Gulf Coast 7

Chipola 2 Northwest Florida 1

High School Baseball

Arnold 2 South Walton 6

Ponce De Leon 3 Vernon 13

Holmes 6 Sneads 4

Rutherford 4 Blountstown 6

Walton 3 West Florida 11

Chipley 6 St. John Paul II 4

High School Softball

Poplar Springs 2 Vernon 14

Holmes 9 North Bay Haven 3

Bozeman 14 South Walton 3

Franklin 4 Chiles 0

Malone 2 Cottondale 17

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

