Bay District’s Teacher of the Year goes on flight of a lifetime

Teacher Flight Of A Lifetime
By Claire Jones
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One special educator got an experience Wednesday that many only dream about.

Adrianna Swearingen, the media specialist at Northside Elementary School, flew on a T-38 Talon jet Wednesday as a token of appreciation for her hard work from the Tyndall Air Force Base team.

Swearingen works with students in grades pre-kindergarten to 5th grade. She told NewsChannel 7 she can’t wait to describe to them what it was like to soar through the clouds.

“I got an email, it said ‘hey, heard you’re teacher of the year, we want to show you the sky,’” Swearingen said. “I’m so excited. A little shaky, but the good kind of shakes. This is like one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, so to be able to do it is a really, really big deal. I’m really happy and grateful to Tyndall and Eglin for letting me do this and having this experience and being able to share it with my kids.”

Officials said they hope Swearingen’s experience inspires her students.

“The goal would be for her to bring this back, this experience, and share it. It’s very different than being on an airline, so hopefully with that experience, hopefully she’ll be able to pass that along to the young next generation,” Lt. Col. Brent Blandino, a squadron commander at Tyndall Air Force Base, said. “One unique opportunity we have with a T-38 is it’s one of the very few jets that’s in the Air Force inventory with two seats, which gives us an opportunity to have orientation flights. Specifically, in this case, teacher of the year.”

While the jet is part of a mission at the Tyndall Air Force Base, officials said the jets have been at Eglin Air Force Base since Hurricane Michael. They said the mission the jets belong to is focused on training newer pilots for air combat.

Lt. Col. Blandino told NewsChannel 7 that Tyndall is going to be getting a new mission, shifting from training new pilots, to fully being combat-ready. New jets will reportedly be coming to Tyndall Air Force Base, but they only have one seat.

That means starting next year, the opportunity they offer the teacher of the year will likely look a little different since they will not have any two-seat jets to take them up to the sky.

However, officials said they will still find other exciting opportunities for the teacher of the year, and other highlighted members of the community, so they can bring those experiences back to the next generation.

