Bring your appetite for Brunch Fest with The JLPC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Junior League of Panama City is hosting its first annual Brunch Fest.

The outdoor brunch extravaganza is in Downtown Panama City at The Sapp House on Saturday, April 1st. There are two time slots, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m., with limited seating for each. Tickets are $45 with the option to add a $15 alcohol package. You can buy tickets at the door or online here.

The Junior League of Panama City is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

Join them Saturday to enjoy all the bacon and coffee you can imagine and to support The JLPC mission.

