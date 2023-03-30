City of Springfield offers alternative way to stay in shape

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Springfield is one of several hundred communities across the country to receive a new fitness court.

It held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for it at Springfield Gardens Walking Park Thursday.

“I don’t like going to the gym after somebody sweated over everything,” Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said. “I know they clean them, but this is outdoors, and it’s fresh air.”

The outdoor court features seven workout stations and is adaptable to any fitness level.

“The actual work that went on was the site,” George Outlaw with George Outlaw Homes, LLC, said. “We first had a site here, and we decided to move it to this location because of the parking area and being able to get to it. Plus, the elevation was different.”

Springfield officials said the fitness court is part of The National Fitness Campaign. It’s a nationwide consulting firm aimed at planning, financing, and creating Healthy Communities. Springfield received $30,000 in grant funding from NFC for the project.

“They’re trying to do 500 throughout the country,” Hammond said. “We’re the city that was selected for Bay County. Of course, hopefully the other cities will follow along. It gives the citizens and our folks who walk the park an extra way to get some exercise and stretch.”

The mayor said he’s grateful for the fitness court. However, he said it came at a bit of a surprise.

“Why they populated on us? We don’t know, but it’s a good thing for us,” Hammond said.

Everyone who made the project come to life is promoting fitness, healthy, and safety.

“It’s an opportunity for them to have a vision and come along with the city to help it grow,” Outlaw said. “It’ll also help people and kids to be off the streets.”

Officials say the outdoor fitness court is open 24/7. It’s for people 14 and older.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.