Duplin Winery Is Hiring But Still Has Months Before They Can Pour Their First Glass

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Developers of the new Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach said they are inching closer to the finish line.

“We’re still moving forward that’s a good thing, but it is taking a lot longer than we ever dreamed,” said Jonathan Fussell, co-owner of Duplin Winery.

One of the hold-ups involved permitting issues, another is getting enough construction workers.

“It’s been very hard for us to get certain folks here and you know when they do show up, they may not have the crew of 20 which they were hoping to have they may have 4 so it takes 5 times as long,” said Fussell.

He admitted there is still work to do before they can pour their first glass.

“We’re pretty much almost done with the outside of the winery except our signage you. We have a real lighthouse that will be going up,” said Fussell.

They’re also working on the inside.

“We have built a lot of barn-looking buildings and what we’re doing is putting paint over it,” said Fussell.

After the paint is dry, the owners will add some uniqueness.

“We will be coming in with sanders and chains and other things and were going to beat the living daylights out of it to make it look old and rustic like it’s been here for 100 years,” said Fussell.

It will still be a few more months before the Duplin Winery will be able to open its doors. officials at the winery say that is due to delays in building and they still need to hire staff.

That’s another thing that’s been a challenge for Fussell.

“We’re having issues here even hiring folks were trying to hire 74 folks and last i have heard we have 11,” said Fussell.

They are also bringing in Duplin Associates from North and South Carolina.

Fussell said they are hiring for every level from working in the warehouse to community outreach.

They’re hoping to open around the end of May, the beginning of June. It will be open Monday through Saturday 11 am to 9 pm.

When all phases of the winery are done, they’re expecting to employ around 200 people.

