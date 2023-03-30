Gorgeous weather ahead for today!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine on the way for today. Temperatures are quite chilly out, especially inland this morning.

We’ll get the day started on the coast in the low 50s. But we’re well into the 40s just a few miles away from the coast and on further inland. Reach for something warm to wear this morning.

However, we’ll find some warmth in the sunshine during the day ahead. Temperatures reach the mid 60s by mid-morning and near 70 by lunch where you’ll be able to shed the extra layer. Highs today reach the upper 70s later this afternoon for a beautiful day with humidity remaining low.

Southerly winds pick up toward the end of the day and that will lead to an increase in humidity tonight into Friday. The increase in moisture tonight prevents us from getting too chilly. We’ll start off our Friday pleasantly cool in the 50s. With a mix of sun and clouds we’ll still manage to warm to highs near 80 with a bit more of a humid feel in slightly breezy southerly winds.

The increase in humidity comes ahead of another cold front moving into the Southeast on Saturday. Scattered showers pick up early Saturday morning and linger through the day on the slow moving front.

Bottom Line...

For today, beautiful sunshine with wonderful highs in the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another pleasant day ahead for Friday with humidity and warmth picking back up.

