Gorgeous weather ahead for today!

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clear skies overhead and plenty of sunshine on the way for today. Temperatures are quite chilly out, especially inland this morning.

We’ll get the day started on the coast in the low 50s. But we’re well into the 40s just a few miles away from the coast and on further inland. Reach for something warm to wear this morning.

However, we’ll find some warmth in the sunshine during the day ahead. Temperatures reach the mid 60s by mid-morning and near 70 by lunch where you’ll be able to shed the extra layer. Highs today reach the upper 70s later this afternoon for a beautiful day with humidity remaining low.

Southerly winds pick up toward the end of the day and that will lead to an increase in humidity tonight into Friday. The increase in moisture tonight prevents us from getting too chilly. We’ll start off our Friday pleasantly cool in the 50s. With a mix of sun and clouds we’ll still manage to warm to highs near 80 with a bit more of a humid feel in slightly breezy southerly winds.

The increase in humidity comes ahead of another cold front moving into the Southeast on Saturday. Scattered showers pick up early Saturday morning and linger through the day on the slow moving front.

Bottom Line...

For today, beautiful sunshine with wonderful highs in the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another pleasant day ahead for Friday with humidity and warmth picking back up.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say when they spoke to the passengers, they said they had a flat tire, which was...
Woman arrested for drug possession
(from left to right) Hicks and Madden are facing two counts of possession of a controlled...
Cash, drugs, and guns: seizure leads to four arrests
Officials say when law enforcement arrived on scene, the driver was nowhere to be found.
Driver crashes into building, leaves scene
The juvenile has been located and charged.
Police identify burglary suspect
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Cooler, less humid air is here before rain returns this weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Cooler, less humid air is here before rain returns this weekend.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's radar.
A cool spring feel returns to NWFL
Cooler air is returning for now with rain returning this weekend.
Tuesday Evening Forecast