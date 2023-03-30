Homeschool Collaborative hosts science fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Arete Collaborative Academy kicked off a science fair competition for homeschool students in the program.

Nearly three dozen students from 3rd grade to high school participated in the competition Wednesday afternoon at City Church of Northside in Panama City.

The students showed off their skills and creativity through research and experimentation.

Arete Collaborative Academy Teacher Abbey Snyder said the project teaches independence.

“So, the biggest reason for this science fair is to give the children the opportunity to practice the scientific method on their own,” Snyder said.

Heather Magnuson is the Arete Collaborative Academy director. She said science fair projects play a huge role in student success.

“Our world is run by technology these days,” Magnuson said. “So, anytime we can expose our kids to stem projects to get them thinking scientifically we’re helping to develop future leaders who will come up with future innovations.”

Eighth grader Noah Presley was a contestant and one of the first-place winners of the science fair. His project determined what helps a puppy fall asleep the fastest.

“As it turns out playing music to your puppy as it falls asleep is very effective. It can decrease the amount of time it takes it to fall asleep by at least 20 to 40 percent,” Presley said. “Puppies falling asleep at night is a big problem for pet owners because they create a lot of stress and anxiety when they don’t want to go to sleep at night.

Aaron Snyder, 13, Anna Presley, 10, and 8-year-old Lydia Iseminger were also among the first-place winners.

