The Kiwanis Club of Panama City Hosts its 63rd Annual Pancake Days

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At only seven dollars a ticket, join the Kiwanis Club of Panama City at their 63rd annual Pancake Days for all you can eat pancakes.

The fundraising project is opening the doors of the Forest Park United Methodist Church at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31. Then, again from 7:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1.

All proceeds from the event benefit the youth of Bay County.

To learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Panama City check out their website here.

