PCB boy perseveres through speech and motor difficulties

Speech Rehab For Transformation
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A boy from Panama City Beach continues to amaze his family, therapists, and peers every day.

First-grader Will Whitworth is making a huge transformation in his ability to speak to others.

He has gone to Ascension Sacred Heart Pediatric Rehabilitation at Santa Rosa Beach for the past four years.

Will sees a speech, occupational, and physical therapist there twice a week.

“The best part about working with Will is every time he comes back to see me, it’s like a new day,” Speech Therapist Samantha Alvin said. “When I first started with him, it was very hard to understand him. We kind of just worked on a lot of language skills, too.”

Will’s mom Amanda Whitworth said he’s grown in all aspects of his life.

“When Will first started coming here, I think I was the only person who could understand what he was saying,” Whitworth said. “I had a whole list that’d explain, well, this is what that means. He’s just come so far. We’re beyond grateful. We really are.”

However, the road hasn’t always been smooth.

“A lot of people might not think it is, but it’s a lot of very, very hard work,” Alvin said.

Whitworth said the realization to seek speech therapy for her son came from a teacher on a playground.

“At that time, I was thinking, OK, it is hard to understand what he’s saying,” she said. “Everyone would look at me and say, wait, what?”

She said parents shouldn’t take it personally if they find themselves in the same situation.

“If we shift it a little more to, what is their potential, and getting them the right support, then it’s really like having your own private tutor,” Whitworth said.

Will was also named the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Ambassador for Studer Family Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say when they spoke to the passengers, they said they had a flat tire, which was...
Woman arrested for drug possession
(from left to right) Hicks and Madden are facing two counts of possession of a controlled...
Cash, drugs, and guns: seizure leads to four arrests
The juvenile has been located and charged.
Police identify burglary suspect
Officials say when law enforcement arrived on scene, the driver was nowhere to be found.
Driver crashes into building, leaves scene
UPDATE: Shawn Edward Davis Jr. has been found and taken into custody in Dothan, AL.
Wanted Bay County man found in Dothan

Latest News

Speech Rehab For Transformation
Speech Rehab For Transformation
Teacher Flight Of A Lifetime
Teacher Flight Of A Lifetime
Duplin Winery Hiring & Delays
Duplin Winery Hiring & Delays
duplin winery
Duplin Winery Is Hiring But Still Has Months Before They Can Pour Their First Glass
Commodores get wins on the softball and baseball diamonds Wednesday
Gulf Coast gets softball and baseball wins Wednesday