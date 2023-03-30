Springing Into Spring with floral arrangements of the season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s no better way to celebrate spring than with a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers.

Kirby Holt, an expert floral designer and owner of Blossoms in Chipley, joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to show what flowers and arrangements are trending this spring.

Holt showed two different floral designs and explained what makes his arrangements unique.

You can check out his flower shop, Blossoms, here.

To see Holt’s spring floral choices, you can watch the videos attached to this article.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.