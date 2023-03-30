Wednesday Evening Forecast

Sunny skies return the next few days
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The clouds will move out tonight in NWFL with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s inland with low to mid 50s at the coast. Winds will be NE at 5 mph. On Thursday skies will be sunny from beginning to end. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be East to Southeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will not be as cool Friday morning and will be mainly in the 50s/60s. Highs will reach to near 80 Friday. On Saturday a cold front brings our next chance of rain. Highs will reach near 80. Rain chances will be 60%. Expect drier weather on Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

