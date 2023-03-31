Area scores and highlights for Thursday, March 30th
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Softball
Marianna 3 Arnold 3 F/9
Freeport 4 Walton 3
Laurel Hill 1 Ponce De Leon 6
Altha 5 Rickards 9
Wakulla 4 Port St. Joe 5
Bay 6 Bozeman 9
Malone 3 Vernon 16
Mosley 2 Franklin 10
Graceville 6 Northside Methodist 3
High School Baseball
Bozeman 3 Arnold 4
Wewahitchka 19 Bethlehem 11
Gadsden 7 Rutherford 12
Paxton 16 Laurel Hill 1
Malone 13 Vernon 1
Freeport 1 Marianna 11
Blountstown 6 Wakulla 16
Milan 6 Port St. Joe 1
