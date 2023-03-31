Area scores and highlights for Thursday, March 30th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Softball

Marianna 3 Arnold 3 F/9

Freeport 4 Walton 3

Laurel Hill 1 Ponce De Leon 6

Altha 5 Rickards 9

Wakulla 4 Port St. Joe 5

Bay 6 Bozeman 9

Malone 3 Vernon 16

Mosley 2 Franklin 10

Graceville 6 Northside Methodist 3

High School Baseball

Bozeman 3 Arnold 4

Wewahitchka 19 Bethlehem 11

Gadsden 7 Rutherford 12

Paxton 16 Laurel Hill 1

Malone 13 Vernon 1

Freeport 1 Marianna 11

Blountstown 6 Wakulla 16

Milan 6 Port St. Joe 1

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say when they spoke to the passengers, they said they had a flat tire, which was...
Woman arrested for drug possession
(from left to right) Hicks and Madden are facing two counts of possession of a controlled...
Cash, drugs, and guns: seizure leads to four arrests
Officials say when law enforcement arrived on scene, the driver was nowhere to be found.
Driver crashes into building, leaves scene
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April

Latest News

Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Raiders celebrate after second national title in three years
Northwest Florida celebrates a national basketball championship for a third straight year!
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, March 29th
Area Scores and Highlights from Tuesday, March 28th