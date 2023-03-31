Bay County Chamber Block Party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was Chamber of Commerce weather in downtown Panama City Thursday as The Bay County Chamber hosted a special block party.

Dinosaurs took over the festivities for this 10th annual event.

Chamber officials say this party is one way to celebrate the community and its many successes. Hundreds of people showed up to take part in the free fun complete with food, drinks, ice cream, live entertainment and plenty of interactive games. There was something for everyone, but it seems the favorite event was the T-rex relay race.

“I think with the Bay County Chamber we’re involved in so many different things in the community we’re always advocating for businesses to grow for business to move here to promote business,” said Kyle Shoots, Chairman of the chamber. “Some of that is heavy lifting but this is kind of one of those events where we can let our hair down. We can have a good time we can grill out and just kind of relax and not be under the weight of business but just to enjoy our community.”

Shoots says he thinks this will be a good year for the chamber.

