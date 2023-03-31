Community help needed for Seacoast Collegiate High expansion

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 31, 2023
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seacoast Collegiate High School is looking to expand to continue providing advanced education to its students.

Currently, 9th and 10th graders at Seacoast Collegiate High operate in five classrooms that are leased from Northwest Florida State College on the South Walton Campus. Students in grades 11th and 12th attend classes at Northwest Florida State College on the Niceville Campus.

Education leaders want to expand the Seacoast campus to provide more community opportunity. Learn more about the expansion project here.

This project has a big price tag and needs the community’s help.

The Seaside School Foundation is hosting their Sand & Starlight Supper Club at Bud & Alley’s in Seaside on Friday, April 21st from 5:30-10:00 p.m. as a fundraiser to support the Foundation. In addition to a dinner prepared by Bud & Alley’s, attendees will also enjoy musical entertainment from Nashville recording artist Julia Cole, Broadway’s Aaron LaVigne and Jenna Rubaii, and South Walton’s own Saunders Boys. You can learn more about the event, the artists, and purchase tickets here.

