Defense files acquittal motion in Lynn Haven corruption case

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There isn’t enough evidence.

That’s what the defense is arguing in a case involving a lengthy corruption investigation out of Lynn Haven.

The nearly 30-page document is an attempt to throw the case out altogether for business owner James Finch.

The trial ended March 16th, with a hung jury.

This was for bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery, stemming from work being done in Lynn Haven after Hurricane Michael.

Finch is accused of buying a commissioners’ vote in order to win contract bids with the city.

His defense filed this acquittal motion Wednesday.

They say prosecutors failed to prove intent and sufficient evidence.

Prosecutors are legally barred from making comments on open cases.

If the judge does not accept the motion, a new trial is scheduled to take place July 17th.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.