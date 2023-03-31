Florida ranked third in homelessness in the U.S.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Homelessness is an issue nationwide and Bay County is no different. The Panama City Rescue Mission is doing all it can to help those in need despite not having enough staff.

“We don’t have employees we were able to serve and staff to be able to serve the evening community meal using our grant workers to help us out,” Stephen Fett, President of the Rescue Mission, said.

The grant was given to them because of COVID. Now the money has run out and the mission is in desperate need of volunteers.

“We do need help with volunteers packing up these food boxes carrying it out to cars things like that,” Fett said.

Even though the Panama City Rescue Mission is no longer serving nightly meals they are still continuing to help those in need by handing out to-go bags and boxes.

“We are now taking our food and putting together food boxes for families a lot more calls for food instead of prepared meals,” Fett said.

On Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. they will be handing out family food boxes. It is 7 days’ worth of food for those who need it most.

“Groceries are expensive, and we help out that way,” Fett said. “The cost of food and housing in bay county is still suffering from the loss of affordable housing after the hurricane.”

Statistics from December 2022 show the median listing home price in bay county was $410,000.

Census figures show the median income in bay county is $60,557 and the price to rent continues to go up.

“There is no place that has a bigger gap between the average income of folks in bay and the average housing price that puts a tremendous amount of pressure on our area and ultimately causes people to be discouraged,” Fett said.

The only men’s shelter in Panama Cit had to close due to lack of staff.

“The men’s shelter they have to go 100 miles west to Pensacola or Tallahassee in order to find another shelter they can go to,” Fett said.

The HUD report also shows the sunshine state accounts for just over 4% of the nation’s unhoused population.

“Right here is no different. People are housing insecure, the moratorium on evictions lifted, more and more people evicted because lease price goes up and they end up on street,” Fett said.

If you would like to help you can contact the Panama City Rescue Mission to volunteer or donate.

