FREEDOM FRIDAY: Chris Arrington

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today was the last Freedom Friday segment to air on Newschannel 7 at 4.

It will now air on Newschannel 7 at 5:30 p.m.

It’s a segment where we highlight an overcomer of addiction.

You’ve heard it said that you can’t judge a book by its cover, but for Chris Arrington, he hopes you do.

With several tattoos on his body and face, Arrington exclaims, ”My final face tattoo is this one right here and it says forgiven.”

You can see Arrington’s past in mug shots and on his face.

He says what’s chiseled on his body is a tool, “I look like the people that I’m trying to minister to. I run across people sometimes that are hesitant to walk into a church because they may have tattoos on their face.”

He says when he first started attending services at Lighthouse Church in Panama City, he would sit in the back and often avoided being seen or spoken soon, but that changed when he noticed people starting to stop him to speak with him and ask him how he was doing.

This led to a career change.

“My title is janitor, but I also just help wherever I can.”

That includes helping with lighting for the church as part of the Production Team.

He’s also involved in other church functions.

Arrington tells Newschannel 7, he came from a criminal past that he wholeheartedly believes his faith brought him out of.

He explains what he says God allowed him to do instead of sitting behind prison walls for the rest of his life, “When those warrants did catch up to me and I ended up going back to jail, I found out that I was facing a life sentence. I prayed, and I knew that he was going to help me out of that, and I ended up getting conflicted out, getting a paid lawyer for free. And I ended up on a maximum sentence of life plus 15 years ended up pleading out and catching 15 months in prison with nine months credit. So, I went to I went to prison for maybe like 4 months.”

He says it’s important to surround yourself with like-minded people to help keep you away from temptation.

That’s something Kyle Hall, who oversees the Production Team at Lighthouse Church agrees with.

He says when he met Arrington, he noticed Arrington’s passion to help others and was not fazed by Arrington’s appearance, “See, because when I meet people that have tattoos on their face, like, I just think a lot of people like to disregard them. Or maybe you know kind of get a little scared or skittish, you know? And those are my type of people. So, I was like, yeah, he’s going to fit right in here.”

Hall understands some of Arrington’s life experience as Hall is an overcomer of addiction himself, “For me, May will be six years clean for me. So God really came through in my life and changed my life. And so, I love nothing more than to see others come through it the same way.”

When Hall and Arrington aren’t working together at the church, they’re helping each other, and other people stay away from addiction.

“We know how we are, so we force accountability on ourselves, and we ask others to check in on us to keep us accountable, to have hard conversations with us. We actually embrace that. Some people run from it and they’re not. You know, they don’t really like it too much, but us, we embrace it because we went through a lot of things and did a lot of hard stuff. What’s a little conversation here or there to help keep you on track?” Hall adds.

They invite you to “Recovery Group” every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Church in Panama City.

Hall said, “They can come and for specific, you know, recovery and that’s just that’s not just alcohol or drugs. That’s any kind of addictions. Anything across the board. From anger. I mean, we have people who deal with anger and different issues.”

Arrington concludes, “The absolute most important thing for people to remember is that you’re never too far gone to be forgiven. There is never a place in your life that you can be so far gone that God will not accept you with open arms and accept you as the son or daughter that you are.”

Arrington says he’s now able to use his talents while being away from addiction, including running his clothing business called Rezzurekt Clothing Company.

