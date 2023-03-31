A fresh spring dish for Foodie Friday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Enjoy a meal as refreshing as the spring weather.

Chef Ben Steeno from The Bay in Walton County joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team and showed them how to make shrimp lettuce wraps.

This simple dish with an Asian cuisine twist is sure to please. The recipe is listed below.

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps Ingredients:

1 head of butter Lettuce, 9 shrimp (medium to large), 2 tblsp sambal (garlic chili sauce), 1 tblsp oil.

Peel shrimp and toss together with sambal and oil. Let marinate for at least 5 minutes, not more than 30 minutes.

Veggie mix Ingredients:

2 carrots, 1 red onion, 1 tblsp chopped cilantro, 1 tsp finely chopped lemon grass, 1 green onion, 1 tsp fresh grated ginger, ½ tsp fish sauce, ¼ tsp smoked paprika, ½ tsp sugar, 1 tblsp minced garlic, juice of 1 lime

Julienne carrots and red onions. Toss together with the other 9 ingredients.

Topping Ingredients:

¼ cup chopped peanuts, 2 tblsp fried garlic, 4 chiffonade mint leaves, 1 tblsp toasted sesame seeds.

Cook Shrimp in a hot skillet till browned on each side and done in the center (2-3 minutes). While shrimp is cooling peel the leaves off of the lettuce keeping them whole, set lettuce on plate. Stuff lettuce leaves with carrot and onion, place 2-3 shrimp on each stuffed lettuce leaf and garnish with peanuts, fried garlic, mint leaves and sesame seeds.

