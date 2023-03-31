Friday Forecast

Spring-like Friday, with scattered rain possible Saturday
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

A mix of sun and clouds are on the way today, with temperatures starting out in the mid to low 60s and warming quickly back to the upper 70s. It’ll be a breezy afternoon, with southeast winds at around 15 mph underneath partly to mostly sunny skies. That flow direction will increase the moisture in the air, with dewpoints returning to the upper 60s; expect things to feel muggier if you’re heading outdoors this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s at the coast, and the low 80s further inland.

Saturday’s forecast includes the chance for rain, but that doesn’t mean you should cancel your outdoor plans. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs around 80. Southwest winds will sit at around 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25. There’s a 40% chance for rain throughout the day, but those showers should be brief in nature and will not produce a lot of rainfall. If you happen to catch a stray shower, it may only dampen an hour or two of your day.

Temperatures cool slightly for Sunday with much drier air and mostly cloudy skies in place. A small chance for rain returns Monday, with temperatures quickly warming through the rest of the week.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

