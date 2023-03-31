The Grand Square Hall of Panama City Invites You to Free Dance Lessons

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether you think you are a pro or just starting out, come discover the best kept secret of Panama City, The Grand Square Hall.

The hopping dance hall is offering free dance demonstrations and lessons at their All-Clubs Dance event happening Saturday, April 1.

Kicking off the day from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the Swinging Squares for Square Dancing will teach their rhythm and skills.

Next up, from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. the Panama City Social Dance Club will show off their moves and continue to get guests involved.

Following that, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. an interesting combo of Country Ballroom Fusion takes the focus lead by world champion title holder, Professional Dance Instructor Tammy Jankowski.

Then, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Slick Kickers for Line Dancing will end the event with a banging dance routine.

Each of the above sessions will include a short demonstration and a lesson in that type of dance.

The Grand Square Hall located at 1105 Bob Little Road in Panama City has something for everyone throughout the week.

Mondays feature the Panama City Social Dance Club where they host a 30-minute lesson from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by open dance. Lessons are $5 per person. Contact Don at (850) 348-2670.

Tuesdays, the Slick Kickers Country Line Dancers take over at 6:30 p.m. for $5 per person. Contact Julie at (850) 258-9847.

Wednesdays are set aside for Country Ballroom Fusion instructional lessons with Tammy. The lessons involve two dances from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for $10 a person. Contact Tammy at (850) 896-2226.

Fridays are swinging with the Swinging Squares from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for $6 a person. Contact Jon at (850) 228-8568.

Sundays are back again with Country Ballroom Fusion lead by Tammy starting at 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for $15 a person.

