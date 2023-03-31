New Horizons students get real-world construction experience

Students built Flags along with other crafts to learn about 'side hustling.'
Students built Flags along with other crafts to learn about 'side hustling.'(WJHG)
By Talor Maree
Published: Mar. 31, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Students at New Horizons Learning Center in Panama City are getting real-world experience through class activities.

With items built and sold in class, they’re leaving their mark throughout the community. Graduation coach, Chad Wallace, said he wants his students to be prepared for the future.

His career-oriented and good decision-making class is about building skillsets.

One skill set the students are building is construction. Several businesses helped pitch in tools and equipment to help with projects.

Wallace said the idea is a great way to keep the students engaged and active during class.

“Construction not only allows us to understand the budgeting of how much materials cost but how to work as a group, understand a plan, be able to use the math skills that we’ve learned into the ‘real world’ math which is, understanding measurements, angles depths,” Wallace said. “This is a great opportunity to inspire them to say, ‘Hey, I can build something,’ and it can be on a smaller scale, but it can also be on a grander scale once they graduate.”

Caption

After learning safety protocols and researching items that would sell quickly, the students got to work. The class built cornhole platforms and two American Flags that sold almost immediately.

Tenth grader Amber Evans said this way of learning was much more engaging than traditional textbook reading.

“First I wasn’t really doing my work. I was like, relaxing. This was more entertaining than books and stuff.” Evans said.

Wallace said he intends to continue working on building crafts for the rest of the school year.

Funds from the items sold paid for the students’ big senior trip, prom, and more tools for projects in the future.

